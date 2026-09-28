Canada expands air transport agreement with Vietnam
Canada's Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon announced (24-Sep-2026) an expanded air transport agreement with Vietnam, enabling direct services between both countries for the first time. The agreement includes up to 14 times weekly passenger combination services per country, up to seven times weekly all cargo services per country and fifth freedom rights for all cargo services. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Canada previously expanded bilaterals with Nigeria and Mongolia, both enabling first-ever direct services, with fifth freedom rights for all-cargo operations and capacity allowances including 14 weekly passenger frequencies in the Nigeria deal.1 2 Canada also pursued broader liberalisation elsewhere, including incremental increases for China and expanded agreements for Saudi Arabia and the UAE featuring higher passenger entitlements, unlimited all-cargo and open fifth freedom cargo rights.3 4