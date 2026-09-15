Canada and Tunisia expand air transport agreement
Canada's Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon announced (14-Sep-2026) an expanded air transport agreement with Tunisia. The agreement includes up to seven times weekly passenger combination services per country, "access to all points" per country and unlimited all-cargo services. The air transport agreement between the countries was first expanded in 2019. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Canada's Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon also announced expanded air transport agreements with Nigeria and Mongolia, enabling first-ever direct services, with multiple airline designations and expanded passenger and all-cargo entitlements, including fifth freedom rights for all-cargo operations.1 2 Transport Canada also concluded or expanded agreements with Albania, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, typically adding "access to any point" provisions and significantly higher passenger and cargo capacity.3 4