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    15-Sep-2026 11:33 AM

    Canada and Tunisia expand air transport agreement

    Canada's Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon announced (14-Sep-2026) an expanded air transport agreement with Tunisia. The agreement includes up to seven times weekly passenger combination services per country, "access to all points" per country and unlimited all-cargo services. The air transport agreement between the countries was first expanded in 2019. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Canada's Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon also announced expanded air transport agreements with Nigeria and Mongolia, enabling first-ever direct services, with multiple airline designations and expanded passenger and all-cargo entitlements, including fifth freedom rights for all-cargo operations.1 2 Transport Canada also concluded or expanded agreements with Albania, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, typically adding "access to any point" provisions and significantly higher passenger and cargo capacity.3 4

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