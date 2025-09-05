CAAM: International traffic continues to outpace domestic demand in 1H2025

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) reported (04-Sep-2025) 61.2 million passengers for 1H2025, "moving steadily" towards the forecast of 105.8 to 112.9 million passengers for 2025. CAAM said international passenger traffic in Malaysia "continues to outpace domestic demand". The authority stated "several factors" are contributing to the growth, including an expansion of seat capacity on domestic and international routes, the implementation of 30 day visa exemptions for tourists from markets including China and India, and the introduction of new international routes. CAAM CEO Norazman Mahmud stated: "Malaysia's aviation industry is on a clear path to full recovery in 2025, driven by strong international demand, strategic connectivity, and government initiatives that enhance travel convenience". Mr Norazman said: "This positive trajectory is further reinforced by the recent rationalisation of the Malaysian Aviation Commission's economic functions under CAAM, creating a more unified and robust civil aviation regulatory framework for the nation". [more - original PR]