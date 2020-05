CAAC reported (16-May-2020) daily frequencies exceeded 10,000 for the first time since 01-Feb-2020, reaching 10,262 on 15-May-2020, which is also 60% of pre-coronavirus pandemic period. Daily frequencies reached a record low of 3931 on 23-Jan-2020 and averaged 6538 in Mar-2020, 6950 in Apr-2020 and 8900 so far in May-2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]