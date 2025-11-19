Budapest Ferenc Liszt Airport introduces new EU entry system

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport introduced (18-Nov-2025) European Union's (EU) new Entry/Exit System for the registration of non EU citizens travelling for short stays of up to 90 days within a 180 day period. The measure was introduced at all border crossing points in 29 European countries, with the aim of strengthening internal security in the Schengen area. The regulation is for passengers with non EU passports, who may temporarily have to expect longer waiting times during border checks. [more - original PR]