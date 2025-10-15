EU commences roll out of new Entry/Exit System

European Commission confirmed (13-Oct-2025) the EU's new Entry/Exit System became operational on 12-Oct-2025. The digital border system applies to non-EU travellers entering or leaving the EU. EU countries will commence electronically registering the data of travellers coming into the EU for short stays of up to 90 days in a 180 day period. The new system will be progressively rolled out over six months. EU countries will decide when and where to start deploying the system at their border crossings. The system will be fully operational at all external border crossing points as of 10-Apr-2026. [more - original PR]