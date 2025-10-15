EU commences roll out of new Entry/Exit System
European Commission confirmed (13-Oct-2025) the EU's new Entry/Exit System became operational on 12-Oct-2025. The digital border system applies to non-EU travellers entering or leaving the EU. EU countries will commence electronically registering the data of travellers coming into the EU for short stays of up to 90 days in a 180 day period. The new system will be progressively rolled out over six months. EU countries will decide when and where to start deploying the system at their border crossings. The system will be fully operational at all external border crossing points as of 10-Apr-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Several European airports, including Brussels, Copenhagen and Zurich, announced the installation of new e-gates, registration kiosks and other infrastructure to facilitate the implementation of the European Entry/Exit System, with full rollout targeted by 10-Apr-20261 2 3. Spain began testing the system at Madrid Barajas Airport, planning a gradual deployment at all border types during the six-month trial period4.