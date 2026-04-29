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    29-Apr-2026 11:45 AM

    Brussels Airport announces cancellations due strike action on 12-May-2026

    Brussels Airport, via its official website, announced (Apr-2026) the cancellation of a large number of departing services on 12-May-2026 due to national industrial action by trade unions. The airport stated arrivals may also be affected.

    Background ✨

    Brussels Airport previously cancelled all departing services on 12-Mar-2026 due to a national industrial action called by trade unions, warning arrivals might also be affected.1 The airport also cancelled all departures on 26-Nov-2025 and 14-Oct-2025 amid similar nationwide union action, again cautioning that inbound operations could be disrupted.2 3

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