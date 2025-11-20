20-Nov-2025 4:18 PM
Brussels Airport cancels all departing services on 26-Nov-2025 due to strike action
Brussels Airport, via its official website, announced (19-Nov-2025) the cancellation of all departing services on 26-Nov-2025 due to a national industrial action called by trade unions. The airport stated arrivals may also be affected.
Background ✨
Brussels Airport experienced similar nationwide industrial actions in 2025, including cancellations of all departures on 14-Oct-2025 and 25-Jun-2025, both due to strikes called by trade unions, with arrivals also potentially impacted1 2. On 31-Mar-2025, a national strike by ground handling and security staff also led to the cancellation of all departing services, highlighting ongoing labour unrest affecting Belgian airports this year3.