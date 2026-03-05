Brussels Airport cancels all departing services on 12-Mar-2026 due to strike action

Brussels Airport previously cancelled all departures on 26-Nov-2025 and warned arrivals could also be affected, citing national industrial action called by trade unions.1 It also cancelled all departing services on 14-Oct-2025 for the same reason, again cautioning that arrivals may be impacted.2 Earlier, the airport cancelled all departures on 25-Jun-2025 due to a national strike by security personnel, with knock-on effects possible for arrivals.3