5-Mar-2026 2:11 PM

Brussels Airport cancels all departing services on 12-Mar-2026 due to strike action

Brussels Airport, via its official website, announced (Mar-2026) the cancellation of all departing services on 12-Mar-2026 due to a national industrial action called by trade unions. The airport stated arrivals may also be affected.

Background ✨

Brussels Airport previously cancelled all departures on 26-Nov-2025 and warned arrivals could also be affected, citing national industrial action called by trade unions.1 It also cancelled all departing services on 14-Oct-2025 for the same reason, again cautioning that arrivals may be impacted.2 Earlier, the airport cancelled all departures on 25-Jun-2025 due to a national strike by security personnel, with knock-on effects possible for arrivals.3

