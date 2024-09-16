Brussels Airlines to add three A330s, plans EUR100m interiors investment

Brussels Airlines announced (13-Sep-2024) it will add three A330s to its long haul fleet, increasing its widebody fleet to 13 aircraft in the coming years. More than 250 new employees will be hired to support the long haul growth plans, including pilots, cabin crew, maintenance and engineering colleagues, airport and office staff. The carrier will also invest over EUR100 million to gradually introduce a new cabin interior across business, premium economy and economy classes. Details of the new cabin will be revealed at a later stage. The airline also signed a three year wet lease agreement with airBaltic to seasonally operate four A220s on behalf of Brussels Airlines from summer 2025. Brussels Airlines stated the 148 seat aircraft "are perfect aircraft for regional routes and routes with lower demand". In addition, Brussels Airlines "has growth intentions with its own short and medium haul fleet", with further information on these plans to follow. [more - original PR]