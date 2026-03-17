British Airways to launch London Gatwick-Colombo service in Oct-2026
British Airways announced (16-Mar-2026) plans to launch three times weekly London Gatwick-Colombo service on 23-Oct-2026. The carrier plans to operate the service exclusively for the winter season. The carrier will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG, though SriLankan Airlines operates from Heathrow. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
British Airways previously resumed Sri Lanka services in Apr-2013 by extending its London Gatwick-Malé operation to Colombo, with IAG Cargo also offering bellyhold cargo capacity at Colombo from 15-Apr-2013.1 2 British Airways later said it would cease onwards Colombo operations from 28-Mar-2015, with South Asia regional commercial manager Christopher Fordyce citing poor profitability, while retaining winter-only Gatwick-Malé flying.3 4