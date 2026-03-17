British Airways to launch London Gatwick-Colombo service in Oct-2026

British Airways previously resumed Sri Lanka services in Apr-2013 by extending its London Gatwick-Malé operation to Colombo, with IAG Cargo also offering bellyhold cargo capacity at Colombo from 15-Apr-2013.1 2 British Airways later said it would cease onwards Colombo operations from 28-Mar-2015, with South Asia regional commercial manager Christopher Fordyce citing poor profitability, while retaining winter-only Gatwick-Malé flying.3 4