British Airways selects GTF engines for order of up to 63 A320neo aircraft
British Airways selected (20-Jul-2026) RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power 33 firm and 30 option A320neo aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide maintenance for the engines through a 12 year EngineWise Comprehensive services agreement. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027. Pratt & Whitney president of commercial engines Rick Deurloo stated: "Today marks a pivotal moment and a strong vote of confidence in the GTF engine as the UK's flagship carrier, British Airways, becomes the newest GTF customer". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Pratt & Whitney said the EASA-certified GTF Advantage for the A320neo family was expected to enter service in 2026 and fully replace the baseline GTF as the production standard in 2028, offering 4% to 8% more take-off thrust and “up to double the time on wing”.1 Pratt & Whitney also used EngineWise Comprehensive agreements alongside multiple GTF selections, including Frontier’s 91 A321neo order.2