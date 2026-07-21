British Airways selects GTF engines for order of up to 63 A320neo aircraft

Pratt & Whitney said the EASA-certified GTF Advantage for the A320neo family was expected to enter service in 2026 and fully replace the baseline GTF as the production standard in 2028, offering 4% to 8% more take-off thrust and “up to double the time on wing”.1 Pratt & Whitney also used EngineWise Comprehensive agreements alongside multiple GTF selections, including Frontier’s 91 A321neo order.2