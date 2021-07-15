British Airways launches inflight digital food and beverage platform

British Airways unveiled (14-Jul-2021) its new inflight digital ordering platform, providing passengers travelling in Euro Traveller the option to order additional snacks and drinks from the Speedbird Café, mid service, to their seat. The new inflight ordering system will complement the airline's 'Buy Before You Fly' offering, where customers are encouraged to order from the airline's full Speedbird Café menu. The service will be available from 19-Jul-2021 on select services, prior to rolling out across other eligible services. The introduction of in seat ordering follows the successful launch of 'Your Menu' in British Airways' Heathrow lounges, with the digital table service requiring the scan of a QR code to enable orders to be delivered to each individual customer. [more - original PR]