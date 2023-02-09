9-Feb-2023 12:42 PM
British Airways announces codeshare partnership with Airlink (South Africa)
British Airways announced (08-Feb-2023) a codeshare partnership with Airlink (South Africa) to improve connectivity between the UK, Europe, North America and 18 destinations in Southern Africa. The agreement with allow British Airways customers travelling from or transiting through London Heathrow to connect to their final destination via Cape Town or Johannesburg on a single ticket. Other destinations in Southern Africa are pending government approval and may join the codeshare agreement at a later date. [more - original PR]