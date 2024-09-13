Brisbane Airport: Bilateral agreement constrains Qatar Airways frequencies

Brisbane Airport executive general manager aviation Ryan Both, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (13-Sep-2024) on bilateral constraints affecting the airport's network. Mr Both said: "The fact that Qatar Airways isn't operating a second daily service to Brisbane right now is only because of bilateral constraints", adding that without the constraints, the additional service "would be here tomorrow". He stated: "It is constraining growth of UK and Europe, which is our second biggest market, and is constraining the ability for trade, commerce, travel and leisure to grow".