Breeze president: Over 120 US airports have lost over 25% of air service since pandemic

Breeze Airways president Tom Doxey, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We've got an elevated product. We're flying from small and mid-size cities in the US and when you look at what's happened to those locations over the last four years, it's pretty astounding. Over 120 airports in the US have lost at least a quarter of their air service over the past four or five years". Mr Doxey added: "We've come in with the A220... and we're flying right to places where people want to go. About 90% of our markets do not have another carrier flying that same route on a nonstop basis, which is a really big deal".