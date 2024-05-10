Breeze Airways president questions need for customer experience regulations

Breeze Airways president Tom Doxey, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We're a high profile industry, and when you're a high profile industry there's always risk of politicisation". Mr Doxey also stated the carrier does not need regulation in order to meet customer experience standards, adding: "There are airlines in the world, in the US, where a majority of the people surveyed would say they wouldn't fly on if given the choice. So do we need a lot of regulations imposed upon us in order to have guests enjoy our airline?".