Brazil Investment Airport makes USD26.8m offer for participation in Campinas Airport

Brazil Invest Airport (BIA) offered BRL150 million (USD26.8 million) to acquire UTC Participacoes' shares in Campinas Viracopos Airport. BIA also plans to make an offer to acquire Infraero's 49% share in the airport. BIA secured BRL4.2 billion (USD750.9 million) in financing which would be used to repay the airport's debt and invest in the construction of airport infrastructure. Triunfo confirmed it received a proposal to sell its stake in Aeroportos Brasil, whose acceptance of the proposal by the company was linked to the compliance with a certain conditions within a set period, which did not materialise, rendering without effect, without prejudice to any new negotiations with BIA". According to the airport's website, Campinas Viracopos Airport ownership is divided between Infraero (49%) and Aeroportos Brasil (51%), which in turn is held by UTC (48.12%), Triunfo (48.12%) and Egis (3.76%). [more - original PR]