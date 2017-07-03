Brazil ANAC reports on domestic market share in 2016

Brazil ANAC announced (30-Jun-2017) Gol Linhas Aereas was the largest carrier in the Brazilian domestic market by traffic (RPKs) in 2016, with 36% market share, followed by LATAM Airlines Brazil which led for the previous nine years, with 34.7%. Azul and Avianca Brazil held respective shares of 17.1% and 11.5%. LATAM's participation reduced by 5.3% year-on-year, while Gol, Azul and Avianca Brazil increased by 0.2%, 0.5% and 21.4% respectively. [more - original PR - Portuguese]