22-Mar-2019 10:31 AM

Brazil ANAC: Brazilian domestic pax up 8%, intl pax up 3% in Feb-2019

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (21-Mar-2019) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2019:

  • Passengers:
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 82.5%, +2.2ppts;
      • GOL: 82.4%, +4.3ppts;
      • LATAM: 81.8%, +0.5ppt;
      • Azul: 82.1%, +2.9ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 85.9%, -0.6ppt;
      • Passaredo: 57.9%, +2.6ppts;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 66.2%, -0.2ppt;
      • Total Linhas Aereas: 90.3%, +6.1ppts;
    • International: 79.6%, +3.3ppts;

