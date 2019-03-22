22-Mar-2019 10:31 AM
Brazil ANAC: Brazilian domestic pax up 8%, intl pax up 3% in Feb-2019
Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (21-Mar-2019) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2019:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 7.4 million, +7.8% year-on-year;
- Gol: 2.5 million, +11.0%;
- LATAM: 2.2 million, +2.4%;
- Azul: 1.9 million, +21.5%;
- Avianca Brazil: 814,189, -9.7%;
- Passaredo: 26,908, -23.6%;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 9742, -0.8%;
- Total Linhas Aereas: 4951, +69.0%;
- International: 815,486, +3.1%;
- LATAM: 485,063, +3.5%;
- Gol: 181,697, -3.9%;
- Azul: 103,373, +11.3%;
- Avianca Brazil: 45,301, +11.6%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 82.5%, +2.2ppts;
- GOL: 82.4%, +4.3ppts;
- LATAM: 81.8%, +0.5ppt;
- Azul: 82.1%, +2.9ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 85.9%, -0.6ppt;
- Passaredo: 57.9%, +2.6ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 66.2%, -0.2ppt;
- Total Linhas Aereas: 90.3%, +6.1ppts;
- International: 79.6%, +3.3ppts;
- LATAM: 81.6%, -3.1ppts;
- Azul: 78.0%, -4.7ppts;
- GOL: 74.3%, -3.9ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 73.5%, -0.6ppt. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
