29-Jul-2019 9:27 AM
Brazil ANAC: Brazilian airlines domestic pax up 2%, intl pax up 3% in 1H2019
Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (26-Jul-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Jun-2019:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 7.0 million, -2.7% year-on-year;
- Gol: 2.6 million, +8.8%;
- LATAM: 2.3 million, +7.1%;
- Azul: 2.0 million, +21.3%;
- Passaredo: 33,590, -7.2%;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 13,122, +36.0%;
- Total Linhas Aereas: 4930, -3.3%;
- International: 686,313, +4.6%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 81.8%, +3.9ppts;
- Total Linhas Aereas: 89.0%, +2.3ppts;
- GOL: 84.3%, +5.2ppts;
- Azul: 82.3%, +5.4ppts;
- LATAM: 78.8%, +2.3ppts;
- Passaredo: 68.9%, +11.5ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 61.0%, -4.1ppts;
- International: 86.0%, +6.0ppts;
- Passengers:
- Six months ended Jun-2019:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 45.5 million, +1.5% year-on-year;
- Gol: 15.9 million, +6.9%;
- LATAM: 14.2 million, +4.6%;
- Azul: 12.0 million, +16.7%;
- Passaredo: 180,714, -24.5%;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 65,852, +15.3%;
- Total Linhas Aereas: 31,072, +11.2%;
- International: 4.7 million, +3.0%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 82.2%, +2.0ppts;
- Total Linhas Aereas: 89.6%, +6.1ppts;
- GOL: 82.7%, +2.7ppts;
- Azul: 82.5%, +3.2ppts;
- LATAM: 81.1%, +1.4ppts;
- Passaredo: 64.8%, +7.3ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 63.4%, -2.5ppts;
- International: 83.6%, +0.9ppt;
- LATAM: 85.2%, +1.4ppts;
- Azul: 84.7%, -1.9ppts;
- GOL: 76.4%, +1.4ppts. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
