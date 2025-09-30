Braathens files for bankruptcy of companies operating Airbus services
Braathens Aviation's board filed (29-Sep-2025) for bankruptcy in the Stockholm District Court for the companies linked to Airbus operations, comprising Braathens International Airways and Braathens Crew. The companies' Airbus operations will be discontinued immediately. The companies have approximately 200 employees. In Aug-2025, the Braathens Aviation board decided to focus on expanding the ATR 72-600 fleet, while Airbus aircraft linked to agreements with tour operators and other carriers were to be gradually phased out. The board and management were engaged in activities to secure financing for continued operations during the phase out of the Airbus fleet, however financing activities initiated by the company were unsuccessful. Braathens International Airways was established in 2022 to offer Airbus services to tour operators. The company stated the establishment process was more complex than expected and delayed aircraft deliveries, higher startup and operating costs resulted in financial challenges. The Braathens group of companies underwent a reorganisation in 2023, and demand from tour operators has since continued to decline. Braathens Regional Airlines, Braathens Regional Airways, Braathens People and Braathens Support are not subject to the bankruptcy proceedings. Operations will continue in these companies and Braathens' ACMI services with ATR 72-600 aircraft for other airlines will continue as planned. [more - original PR - English/Swedish]
Background ✨
Braathens Regional Airlines had commenced a transition in 2024 to become a single aircraft type operator, focusing on its ATR 72-600 fleet for ACMI and turboprop services, while phasing out Airbus aircraft operated by Braathens International Airways, with plans to remove seven Airbus aircraft by 2027 as part of a strategy shift aimed at long term profitability following a market review1 2.