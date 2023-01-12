Bonza receives regulatory approval

Bonza announced (12-Jan-2023) it has been granted its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA). The airline is now finalising its preparations to go on sale with its first wave of flights out of the airline's home base on the Sunshine Coast. Bonza has been working collaboratively with the regulator as it works towards connecting communities by gradually introducing its initial route map of 17 destinations and 27 routes, 93% of which are not currently served by any other airline and 96% of which currently have no LCC. [more - original PR]