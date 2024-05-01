Bonza faces major hurdles if it is to restructure and continue operations

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Fleet issues prove to be too much of a hurdle for troubled Bonza', stated (01-May-2024) Bonza may never get the chance to prove whether its niche business model could have been successful in the longer term. After struggling to secure enough aircraft to carry out its plans and making significant network cutbacks, the airline grounded its fleet on 30-Apr-2024 and entered voluntary administration. It is unclear whether Bonza will be able to restructure and continue in some form. It certainly faces some major hurdles if it is to do so. A major question is whether Bonza's current owner 777 Partners had the resources, or the appetite, to adequately fund Bonza through its first years of development. [more - CAPA Analysis]