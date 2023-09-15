Become a CAPA Member
Bonza CEO: There is an opportunity for competition to be 'grasped' in Australia

Bonza CEO Tim Jordan, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) "I think there is an opportunity for competition to be grasped in the Australian domestic market". Mr Jordan said: "If Australia is ever going to break the cosy duopoly, now is the time, and that needs to be encouraged by government". He added: "There is a unique opportunity in the coming months for this industry to shake off the shackles of what has been a duopoly and to encourage that to be different going forward".

