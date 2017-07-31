Bombardier reports significantly improved losses in 2Q2017

Bombardier reported (28-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: USD4092 million, -5% year-on-year; Commercial aircraft: USD640 million, -16.2%; Aerostructures and engineering services: USD426 million, +0.2%; EBIT (loss): (USD123 million), compared to a loss of USD251 million in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (USD296 million), compared to a loss of USD490 million in p-c-p;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: USD7668 million, 7%; Commercial aircraft: USD1180 million, -14.5%; Aerostructures and engineering services: USD814 million, -8.8%; EBIT (loss): (USD18 million), compared to a loss of USD195 million in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (USD327 million), compared to a loss of USD628 million in p-c-p; Total assets: USD23,395 million; Cash and cash equivalents: USD2217 million; Total liabilities: USD27,220 million. [more - original PR]

