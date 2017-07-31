Loading
31-Jul-2017 11:12 AM

Bombardier reports significantly improved losses in 2Q2017

Bombardier reported (28-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Revenue: USD4092 million, -5% year-on-year;
      • Commercial aircraft: USD640 million, -16.2%;
      • Aerostructures and engineering services: USD426 million, +0.2%;
    • EBIT (loss): (USD123 million), compared to a loss of USD251 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD296 million), compared to a loss of USD490 million in p-c-p;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Revenue: USD7668 million, 7%;
      • Commercial aircraft: USD1180 million, -14.5%;
      • Aerostructures and engineering services: USD814 million, -8.8%;
    • EBIT (loss): (USD18 million), compared to a loss of USD195 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD327 million), compared to a loss of USD628 million in p-c-p;
    • Total assets: USD23,395 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD2217 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD27,220 million. [more - original PR]