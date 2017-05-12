Bombardier executive chairman to become non-executive chairman in Jun-2017

Bombardier announced (11-May-2017) Pierre Beaudoin intends to step down as executive chairman, effective 30-Jun-2017, subject to formal approval by the board. Mr Beaudoin will continue to serve as non-executive chairman. Mr Beaudoin said: "This change reflects the very successful transition of Bombardier's executive leadership to Alain [president and CEO Alain Bellemare] over the past two years". [more - original PR]