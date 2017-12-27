Bombardier delivers Korean Air Line's first C Series

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft marked (22-Dec-2017) the delivery of a first CS300 aircraft to Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, the Asian launch customer for the C Series aircraft family. Korean Air Lines is expected to take delivery of their second CS300 before the end of 2017, with this to be another 127 seat dualclass configuration. Korean Air's firm order for 10 CS300 aircraft, with options for 10 and purchase rights for an additional 10 was announced on 29-Jul-2011. Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer stated: "This is a very important milestone for the C Series program because it is our breakthrough into the fast-growing Asian market, and we are honoured to have Korean Air Lines as our brand ambassador in the region". Bombardier expects that over the next 20 years, Asian operators will take delivery of 2870 small single aisle aircraft. [more - original PR - Bombardier] [more - original PR - Pratt & Whitney]
27-Dec-2017 9:26 AM