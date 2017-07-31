Bombardier Commercial Aircraft reports loss in 2Q2017, delivers 20 aircraft

Bombardier reported (28-Jul-2017) the following highlights for its Commercial Aircraft business for 2Q2017:

Aircraft deliveries: 20, compared to 27 in the previous corresponding period (-25.9% year-on-year); C Series: Six; CRJ Series: Seven; Q400: Seven;

Net orders (in units): 12 (all Q400), compared to 152 in the p-c-p;

Other agreements: LoIs for up to 52 Q400 aircraft, including an LoI from SpiceJet for up to 50 aircraft, and the exercise of options by Philippine Airlines for seven additional aircraft;

Book-to-bill ratio: 0.6, compared to 5.9 in the p-c-p;

EBIT: (USD87 million), compared to EBIT loss of USD586 million in p-c-p; EBIT margin: -13.6%, compared to -76.7% in the p-c-p;

EBIT before special items: (USD86 million), compared to EBIT before special items loss of USD103 million in the p-c-p;

EBIT margin before special items: -13.4%, compared to -13.5% in the p-c-p;

EBITDA before special items (USD65 million), compared to EBITDA loss of USD90 million in p-c-p;

EBITDA margin before special items: -10.2%, compared to -11.8% in the p-c-p;

Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets: (USD14 million), compared to USD137 million gain in p-c-p;

Order backlog (as of 30-Jun-2017): 424, compared to 436 in the previous corresponding period.