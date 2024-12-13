Boeing to expand Charleston County operations

South Carolina Department of Commerce announced (12-Dec-2024) Boeing plans to expand its operations in Charleston County by investing USD1 billion in infrastructure upgrades at its existing site. Boeing will expand both of its North Charleston campuses to support increased 787 production targets and potential future rate increases driven by market demand. The 787 programme is planned to increase to a rate of 10 aircraft per month by 2026. Operations are expected to be online in early 2027, with the expanded site to create 500 jobs over the next five years. [more - original PR]