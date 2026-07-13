13-Jul-2026 12:42 PM
Boeing opens new 737 MAX production line
Boeing opened (10-Jul-2026) its new 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington on 10-Jul-2026. The line will produce the MAX 8, MAX 9 and MAX 10 variants. The launch is the first expansion of 737 production beyond the Boeing Renton Factory since 1970. [more - Aviation Week] [more - Aviation Week - II]
Background ✨
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said a capstone review with the US FAA was completed to lift 737 MAX output from 42 to 47 aircraft per month, with the line expected to take “a few months of stabilisation” at the higher rate.1 He also said additional rate increases depended partly on capacity from the new Everett line, guided by Boeing’s Safety & Quality Plan.2