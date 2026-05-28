Boeing testing production rate of 47 aircraft per month, cautious of increasing to 52: CEO

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated (27-May-2026) the company completed a capstone review with the US FAA to increase production of the 737 MAX from 42 to 47 aircraft per month. Mr Ortberg said: "We are now in the process of running the line at the 47 a month rate. It'll probably take us a few months of stabilisation there, but I'll say when we went from 38 to 42 that stabilisation didn't take too long". He continued: "My guess is we continue to go up in rate, it may take a little bit longer, but we're off and rolling now for the 47 a month rate, and we should be there next couple months now". Mr Ortberg noted he remains cautious of a follow up rate increase to 52 aircraft per month, stating: "We'll have to watch that, because that's going to be more of a strain than going to 47 because of the inventory". He added that part of the increased rate will depend on the introduction of capacity from the new line Boeing is preparing to debut at its facility in Everett, Washington. [more - Aviation Week]