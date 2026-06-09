Boeing to open new 737 MAX production line in Jul-2026

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg confirmed (05-Jun-2026) plans to open a new 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington on 06-Jul-2026. Mr Ortberg stated: "We're adding another production line which is really a carbon copy of what you see here in Renton". Boeing's three existing 737 production lines in Renton will support production growth from 42 to 47 aircraft per month in summer 2026. Mr Ortberg said teams are using the company's Safety & Quality Plan to guide the activation of the North Line, which will complement the existing lines and add capacity for production rates of more than 47 aircraft per month. He added: "We're not going to push airplanes out the door if we're not stable and the production system isn't producing a high-quality product", noting: "We'll move when the production system says we're ready to move". As previously reported by CAPA, the new North Line will be capable of building all 737 MAX models and will initially focus on producing the MAX 8, MAX 9 and MAX 10. [more - original PR]