Boeing managing increased input costs due to tariffs: CEO

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, on the company's 1Q2025 earnings call, stated (23-Apr-2025) "We do have suppliers in countries subject to the new US tariffs, most notably in Japan and Italy where our suppliers do significant structures work on our widebody airplanes". Mr Ortberg said: "We are currently paying the 10% tariff on those components, but we should recover tariff costs for those aircraft that are subsequently exported, which is a large portion of our widebody". He added: "I hope over time that these tariffs can be resolved through negotiated agreements but until that happens, we will have to manage our way through these increased input costs".