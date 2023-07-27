27-Jul-2023 3:16 PM
Boeing expecting first 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 deliveries in 2024
Boeing reported (26-Jul-2023) updates for the following aircraft programmes:
- 737: The company continues to expect the 737 MAX 7 to be certified by the US FAA in 2023 and now expects the first delivery in 2024. The 737 MAX 10 is expected to commence certification flight testing in 2023 with the first delivery in 2024;
- 777X: Boeing continues to expect the first delivery of the 777-9 in 2025. The company is working towards type inspection authorisation, which will enable it to commence FAA certification flight testing. Delivery of the first 777-8F is expected in 2027. Boeing paused production of the 777-9 during 2022 and 2023, which is expected to result in abnormal production costs of approximately USD1 billion;
- 787: Boeing continues to conduct inspections and rework on undelivered aircraft due to production quality issues, including in its supply chain. The company implemented changes in the production process to ensure that aircraft meet specifications and do not require further inspections and rework. Boeing had approximately 85 aircraft in inventory as of 30-Jun-2023 and expects to deliver most of the aircraft by the end of 2024. [more - original PR]