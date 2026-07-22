BOC Aviation orders up to 220 GTF engines

BOC Aviation and CFM International finalised a firm order for up to 200 LEAP-1A and 100 LEAP-1B engines to power a significant proportion of its A320neo Family and 737 MAX 8 order book, with BOC Aviation CEO and MD Steven Townend calling it BOC’s “largest ever engine transaction”1. BOC Aviation also signed leases covering five A321neo aircraft from its order book with AJet, with deliveries scheduled for 20282.