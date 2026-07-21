BOC Aviation finalises its 'largest ever engine transaction' for up to 300 LEAPs

Avolon ordered 100 LEAP-1A engines for 50 A320neo Family aircraft in its order book, and it managed 99 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo Family aircraft with firm orders for a further 163 such aircraft.1 CFM also signed with Avolon to supply 80 LEAP-1B engines for 40 737 MAX aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2030.2