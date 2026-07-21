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    21-Jul-2026 11:25 AM

    BOC Aviation finalises its 'largest ever engine transaction' for up to 300 LEAPs

    BOC Aviation and CFM International finalised (20-Jul-2026) a firm order for up to 200 LEAP-1A and 100 LEAP-1B engines. The engines will power "a significant proportion" of the A320neo Family and Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in BOC's order book. BOC CEO and MD Steven Townend said the agreement is "our largest ever engine transaction". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

    Background

    Avolon ordered 100 LEAP-1A engines for 50 A320neo Family aircraft in its order book, and it managed 99 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo Family aircraft with firm orders for a further 163 such aircraft.1 CFM also signed with Avolon to supply 80 LEAP-1B engines for 40 737 MAX aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2030.2

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