Blue Islands, Loganair and Aurigny Air Services announce new partnership, boosts UK air connectivity
Blue Islands, Loganair and Aurigny Air Services entered (24-Nov-2021) a new partnership, scheduled to launch in 2022. The carriers plan to broaden their working relationship, offering a wider range of seamless travel connections across their networks, coordinate their benefits for frequent flyers and launch a new programme of cooperation to harness their collective buying power. Existing Blue Islands-Aurigny and Loganair-Blue Islands partnerships will be strengthened, and a new partnership for connecting services linking the networks of Loganair and Aurigny will be introduced. This will offer connections to and from Guernsey, with new connections to England's north, Scotland and the Isle of Man via airports including Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham where the airlines' networks meet. Existing links between the Loganair and Blue Islands networks, centred on Southampton and Manchester, will also be expanded. New one stop connections including Aberdeen to Guernsey and Isle of Man to the Channel Islands will provide frequent, year-round travel options on a single ticket. The carriers will align their separate frequent flyer programmes so that customers can earn and redeem benefits across all three airlines' services. Clan Loganair, Aurigny's FrequentFlyer and Blue Islands' Blue Skies Club will remain independent programmes, however the ability to earn and redeem points will offer a far greater range of routes and flights for customers. There will be a new programme of co-operation between the airlines on technical and purchasing matters, and the carrier's will also be working to use buying power collectively across their operations in areas such as the purchasing of fuel and ground handling. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]