Berlin Brandenburg Airport records operating profit for first time since inception

Berlin Brandenburg Airport reported (23-May-2023) EBITDA of EUR57 million for 2022, the first time the airport has recorded an operating profit since commencing operations in 2020. The main factor behind the result was the doubling of passenger traffic since 2021 to almost 20 million, which increased revenue from airport operations by around 40%. Debt was also reduced by EUR700 million. CEO Aletta von Massenbach said: "During the 2022 financial year, we took an important step towards financially stabilising the airport company... Despite the continuing economic and political challenges, we are expecting a passenger growth of 10 to 15% this year and thus a total of around 23 million passengers". [more - original PR]