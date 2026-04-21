Beond suspends Europe services for summer 2026

Beond, via its official Facebook account, announced (18-Apr-2026) it suspended all Europe services operating from the Maldives, effective until Oct-2026 due to "recently increased fuel prices". The carrier stated: "Coupled with the typical seasonal demand, the unit economics of our service do not support continuous scheduled operations". Beond added: "We are refreshing our onboard product and operational platform in parallel", noting: "We will communicate details regarding our fleet in the coming weeks". [more - Aviation Week]