Beond suspends Europe services for summer 2026
Beond, via its official Facebook account, announced (18-Apr-2026) it suspended all Europe services operating from the Maldives, effective until Oct-2026 due to "recently increased fuel prices". The carrier stated: "Coupled with the typical seasonal demand, the unit economics of our service do not support continuous scheduled operations". Beond added: "We are refreshing our onboard product and operational platform in parallel", noting: "We will communicate details regarding our fleet in the coming weeks". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Beond previously flagged it planned to introduce a fuel surcharge across its network in the near future.1 It also outlined multiple Europe route starts and frequency increases from Dec-2026, including Paris CDG and London Heathrow via Dubai World Central, plus higher Munich and Zurich frequencies.2 3 4 Separately, Beond signed an LoI with Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications to explore establishing a Bahrain-based subsidiary, following its stated multi-AOC strategy.5