Beond and New Pacific Airlines launch beOnd America
Beond and New Pacific Airlines launched (12-Nov-2025) 'beOnd America', a new airline operating premium services in the US. New Pacific Airlines will operate eight aircraft under the beOnd America brand, with "the two airlines collaborating on customer experience, scheduling, and network development". Details of beOnd America's "route structure and timelines remain subject to regulatory approvals". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Beond announced a multi air operator certificate strategy and secured a USD100 million investment to support expansion, including a plan to operate 10 aircraft in the US by 2030 as part of a global fleet of 56 aircraft, with new bases in the US among its objectives1. New Pacific Airlines previously partnered with Elevate Aviation Group on business class Boeing 757 operations and VIP charter services2 3 4.