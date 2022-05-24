Become a CAPA Member
24-May-2022

Belgium eases COVID-19 mask requirement and travel restrictions

Belgium's Federal Government lifted (23-May-2022) its COVID-19 face mask requirement and travel restrictions effective 23-May-2022. The face mask requirement will only remain mandatory in hospitals, surgeries and pharmacies. Non essential travel from outside the EU will no longer be banned, while COVID-19 testing on days one and seven after arrival, as well as quarantine measures are no longer mandatory. In addition, travellers are no longer required to provide a passenger locator form, or proof of a vaccination, recovery or test certificate. [more - original PR]

