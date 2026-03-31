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31-Mar-2026 2:45 PM

Batik Air to commence Kuala Lumpur-Sydney service in Jul-2026

Batik Air (Malaysia) scheduled to commence four times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Sydney service on 01-Jul-2026 with A330 aircraft, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser. The service was initially due to launch in Dec-2025, as previously reported by CAPA. AirAsia X and Malaysia Airlines also operate the route.

Background ✨

Batik Air previously confirmed it commenced three times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Osaka service with A330 equipment on 15-Dec-2025, with Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia X also operating the route.1 Batik Air also postponed the resumption of four times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Colombo service to 30-Mar-2026 after it was originally due to resume on 11-Dec-2025.2

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