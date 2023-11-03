Batik Air (Malaysia) CEO comments on COVID-19 rebound

Batik Air (Malaysia) CEO Chandran Rama Muthy, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (03-Nov-2023) "How did we rebound post-COVID? One aspect is talent management - not only with pilots but also with cabin crew to ground operations and more. Most of these people were able to come back quite quickly. Second is the hardware, the aircraft itself... even during COVID we invested in our MRO facilities, we invested money to have six more slots during COVID".