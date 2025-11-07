Batik Air confirms demand for new Langkawi-Tashkent service
Batik Air (Malaysia) confirmed (05-Nov-2025) plans to commence weekly Langkawi-Tashkent service on 14-Dec-2025, "in response to the growing demand from the Uzbekistan market". The airline stated: "This route reflects the rising popularity of Langkawi... among Central Asian travellers seeking tropical experiences, and is expected to boost tourist arrivals". The new route will complement Batik's existing twice weekly Kuala Lumpur-Tashkent service. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Batik Air was scheduled to operate the Langkawi-Tashkent service weekly using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from 14-Dec-2025 to 22-Mar-2026 and was set to be the sole operator on this route, according to OAG. This service followed earlier discussions involving the Langkawi Development Authority in 2Q2025 regarding the route's launch1 2.