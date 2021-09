Bangkok Airways president and CEO Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the carrier has 39 aircraft in its fleet and is utilising around eight on domestic routes. Mr Prasarttong-Osoth said: "Mainly we use ATR 72, which is according to the number of passengers", adding it only uses Airbus aircraft on particular routes, including Koh Samui-Singapore.