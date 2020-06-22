Become a CAPA Member
22-Jun-2020 8:26 AM

Bangkok Airways signs public private partnership agreement for Utapao Airport redevelopment

Bangkok Airways' board resolved (19-Jun-2020) to submit a public private partnership proposal and enter into a public private partnership agreement for reconstruction of Utapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport as part of the Eastern Economic Corridor. The carrier is a member of BBS Joint Venture which also includes BTS Group Holdings and Sino Thai Engineering and Construction. The company will hold 45% of stocks amounting to THB4.1 billion (USD130.6 million) in the project and will sign a public private partnership agreement with the Eastern Economic Corridor Office on 19-Jun-2020. The project aims to make Utapao the third international airport in Thailand and a major aviation hub in the region. Reconstruction will include a new passenger terminal, apron and taxiway construction, a freight and logistics centre and a ground transportation centre. The agreement includes three years of project development and 47 years of operation and maintenance. [more - original PR]

