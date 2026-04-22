Bangkok Airways chairman and founder passes away

Bangkok Airways, via its official Facebook account, announced (21-Apr-2026) chairman and founder Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth passed away (Bangkok Post, 21-Apr-2026). Dr Prasarttong-Osoth founded the carrier in 1968, with Bangkok Airways later established as a separate company and operating its first flight in 1986. The company built its own airport on the southern island of Koh Samui and launched Bangkok-Koh Samui service in 1989. The airline was listed on the stock exchange in 2014. According to the CAPA Profile, the airline operates 11 A319s, one A320 and 10 ATR 72 aircraft, to a current network of 16 destinations.