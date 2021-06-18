Bamboo Airways to trial IATA Travel Pass in the coming months

Bamboo Airways announced (17-Jun-2021) it will commence preparations to trial the IATA Travel Pass app on international services in the coming months. Bamboo Airways aims to establish an airport area for checking the compliance of passengers and providing governments with valid information to ensure safe travel. The airline expects the IATA Travel Pass "will be the cornerstone of the international route reopening" and particularly the operation of nonstop Vietnam-US services. [more - original PR]