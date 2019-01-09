Become a CAPA Member
9-Jan-2019

Bamboo Airways receives AOC

Bamboo Airways received (08-Jan-2019) an air operator's certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, according to FLC Group. The airline plans to operate 37 domestic and international routes, including Hanoi-Qui Nhon, Hanoi-Dong Hoi, Ho Chi Minh City-Qui Nhon, Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Chi Minh City-Van Don services. The carrier aims to commence services to Japan, Korea and Singapore in 2019 and intends to launch operations to Europe. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]

